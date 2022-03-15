ASSAM: Criticizing the Congress party which is going through a tough time after the recent failure in the assembly elections, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said there will come a time when the party will face a fate where they will not win even panchayat elections. Especially, sarma, a former Congress leader, had taken over the party in 2015.

A day after the results of assembly elections were announced in 5 states, Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Congress party will be reduced to a small geographical area by 2026.

"I think the Congress will not be a big political party by 2026. It will be reduced to a restricted party political party in a district or a small geographical area. " Said the minister.

After the old major party was reduced to a small number in the recently concluded Assembly elections, Union Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs, Anurag Thakur mocked the political party, saying congress can be considered as a classic case to learn “how to lose elections.

Congress has faced consecutive defeats in elections after losing in the 2014 parliamentary election. The party currently has Ministers in only two states Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The two states will go to the polls in 2023.

Meanwhile, the BJP staged a monumental victory in the recently completed general election, winning 255 of the 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh. 20 out of 40 in Gore. 32 out of 60 seats in Manipur and 47 out of 70 in Uttarakhand.

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