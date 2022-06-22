Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday commented on the recent political developments in Maharashtra after Eknath Shinde reached Guwahati along with 40 MLAs. The leader claimed that the Congress leadership is being targeted Because of their vocal criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and it is a political move. It concerns the entire Opposition, not just Mrs. Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi.

“Those in power are targeting the dissidents. It is clearly a politically motivated move. It is not just about Mrs Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi, but the entire Opposition. The Congress leadership is being targeted because they have been vocal against BJP”.

“They come and attack through the agencies:- the Income Tax, CBI, ED. It is common knowledge that they have become tools of the party in power”.

Eknath Shinde along with his tribe of MLAs arrived in Guwahati and political analysts have been scratching their heads to comprehend the implications.