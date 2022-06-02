Taking a shot at the Congress party, Assam Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that in the next parliamentary election, it will lose its status as the main opposition party.

“It will be difficult for the Congress party to retain the status of the principal opposition party in the next parliamentary election in 2024. In my own assessment, they will come down to around 30 to 35 seats in 2024,” Himanta Biswa Sarma stated.

The Assam Chief Minister said the Congress party has now become a completely weakened political establishment during a press conference at the Assam state BJP office in Guwahati.