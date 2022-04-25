Congress leader Bismita Gogoi will quit the Congress party and join the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of the Prime Minister in Dibrugarh on April 28. According to the sources, she has a good relationship with Assam Chief Minister since her days in Congress.

A photo of Congress leader Bismita Gogoi with Assam Chief Minister is circulated on social media. Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi was present during the chief minister's meeting with Bismita Gogoi, Congress MLA from South Karimganj constituency and Mahila Congress leader.

Gogoi was elected as MLA for Khumtai in 2011. She was inducted into the Third Tarun Gogoi ministry and made Minister of Cultural Affairs, Handloom, Textile, Sericulture and Backward Classes Welfare following a cabinet reshuffle. During her tenure, she brought Sustainable Urbanism International to try to make Majuli a UNESCO World Heritage Site. She also oversaw the completion of the Bhupen Hazarika memorial, to the delight of millions of his fans. She unsuccessfully sought reelection for Khumtai in 2016 and 2021. In 2018, she was appointed General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress.