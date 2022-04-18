Partha Pratim Bora, the former NSUI state president and ex-secretary of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, joined the Asom Gana Parishad on Monday, a month after deserting the grand old party.

After joining the regional party, which is an associate of the BJP-led NDA, he declared that the Congress is no longer a political organization, but rather a club, the Gandhi family's club. A few sitting MPs and MLAs, according to the youthful leader, are in talks with the AGP, BJP, and other political parties to develop a political alternative.

Bora, who referred to the Congress as a "black cave," urged other leaders to leave the 137-year-old party and join any organization that would better serve the people. Taking a dig at the Gandhi family, Bora said that for the AGP and BJP, the party is the family, while in Congress, the family is the party.