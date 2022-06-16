Encouraging anti-national forces is Congress policy.

BJP spokesperson Ranjib Kumar Sharma said at a press meet on Wednesday that the BJP Assam Pradesh highly condemned the dastardly attack on police on duty by Congress party workers causing grievous injuries and termed it as an act against the rule of law and constitution.

Criticising the Congress as a political party, Sharma said that the once grand old party has now become the custodian of illegal properties of Sonia Gandhi’s family.

“The Congress’s only priorities now is to blow it’s own trumpet, family-centric and to encourage anti-national forces”, Sharma said.

It may be mentioned here that in the Rs 2000-crore National Herald case pertaining to Sonia Gandhi-Rahul Gandhi, the central agency ED has been interrogating the vice-president of the party for the last two days.

The Congress party has been organising protests in New Delhi and different parts of the country to put spanner in the interrogation process initiated by the independent organisation.

As part of such programmes, the Congress party created a volatile situation by staging demonstration in front of Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati today. Congress goons attacked ACP Himanshu Shekhar Das who was present there with a posse of policemen to control the situation. “This act is nothing but a barbaric act”, opined Sharma.

The spokesperson said the Congress party always talks about law and order, constitutional related matters and criticises the government but it seems that they do not believe in democracy as come to the fore once again following the attack on the police official Das.

Similarly during the CAA movement the Congress’s act of vandalism perpetrated out by its goons at the historic Kalakshetra; chaos and anarchy in other parts of the city is still fresh in the minds of the people of Assam, Sharma added.

Sharma further urged the government to take stern action as per law against the Congress goons who attacked the police on duty.

While in Assam several Congress leaders has joined the protest march to show their support to Rahul Gandhi including APCC leader Bhupen Borah Deputy CLP leader Rakibul Hussain, MLA Nurul Hooda, and MP Abdul Khaleque and many more.