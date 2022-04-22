Ajoy Kumar, a member of the Congress Working Committee and the in-charge of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, asserted on Thursday that free and fair elections are impossible in Tripura, accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Following a meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi, Kumar briefed the media with TPCC President Birajit Sinha and Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman.

“BJP’s rule in Tripura is not less than anarchy. The saffron party is leaving no stones unturned to stifle the voice of opposition. The violence that marred the recently held civic body elections indicates what situation could arise in the forthcoming elections”, said Kumar.

“We have made our submissions before the election commission explaining every recent incident. Our workers have been attacked, and Congress leaders across Tripura are at the receiving end of the ghastly political vengeance; even leaders like Sudip Roy Barman and Birajit Sinha have also come under attack. The miscreants who are enjoying their field days under BJP’s sponsorship are doing everything to establish one-party rule in the state”, he added saying that all these issues had been put forward before the Chief Election Commissioner. According to Dr Kumar, the ECI has given a patient hearing to the grievances of Congress and assured of full cooperation.

Lamenting the role of the Police, the Congress leader said, “The motorcycle-borne miscreants of BJP have turned out to be a real cause of worry for the peaceful Tripura. Despite being approached repeatedly, the police hardly took any action. Their (Police) role is nothing better than the mute spectator”.