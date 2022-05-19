Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department Giriraj Singh officially unveiled the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) house allotment and funding scheme at Kasari Maidam in Jorhat district.

The Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin would provide housing to five lakh people (PMAY-G). Under the MGNREGA, each beneficiary will receive 1.3 lakh in three installments, as well as 21,755 as remuneration for 95 man-days.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been implementing several programmes for Assamese underprivileged people, By 2024, the state will no longer have any mud houses. The construction of 19 lakh houses will be completed by 2024 at a cost of roughly Rs 27,000 crore”, stated CM Sarma.

Panchayat Minister Ranjit Kumar Das, who was present after the welcome address referred to Assam as a historic day and gave a detailed address on how housing will be constructed. While praising the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Singh stated that the Prime Minister has taken several schemes for the North East.