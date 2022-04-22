On Wednesday, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested by Assam Police late from the Palanpur circuit House. Arup Kumar Dey, a BJP leader from Bhawanipur Village of Western Assam’s Kokrajhar district , had filed a complaint against Jignesh Mevani.

As per reports, the Vadgam MLA has been arrested over a controversial tweet.The arrest was made in response to Mevani's recent tweets in which he referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a supporter of Nathuram Godse, the murderer of Mahatma Gandhi. Mevani had claimed that Modi, who considers 'Godse as God,' should appeal for peace and unity in Gujrat in the wake of communal clashes.

Mevani's supporters claimed that when the police arrested him, they didn't have a copy of the FIR with them. Meanwhile, the FIR lodged by the BJP leader stated that he had come across the tweet of Mevani on 18 April wherein Mevani mention that the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi worships and considers “Godse as God” and appealed that the PM on his visit on 20 April to Gujrat should make an appeal to the public for the peace and harmony in areas such as Himmat Nagar, Khambhat and Bersval in Gujrat, where communal violence had taken place.

The BJP leader further stated in his FIR that The spreading of the tweet on Twitter has sparked considerable criticism and has the potential to disrupt public harmony, jeopardising the maintenance of harmony among a certain section of people. It is more likely to provoke a sector of the population belonging to one community to conduct any crime against another, and as a result, it has the potential to damage the social fabric of the many communities living in this region of the country. The tweet may produce dissatisfaction with a particular community, and it is almost certain to promote hostility or hatred between different communities, jeopardising the common people's peace and tranquillity.

Dey mentioned that some unknown forces are attempting to use such delicate subjects in order to undermine unity, peace, and brotherhood.