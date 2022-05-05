In this academic session, Cotton University in Guwahati has started a Post Graduate (PG) Diploma course in the Nepali language. Cotton University is now the second university in the Northeast, after Sikkim, to offer a diploma course in Nepali. On Monday, Cotton University's Vice-Chancellor (UC), Prof. (Dr) Bhabesh Goswami, formally inaugurated the course in the University's MCB Building Conference Hall.

Speaking on the subject, he stated that if Gorkha students and youngsters pursue a PG degree in their mother tongue, a full-fledged PG programme could be introduced in the near future. The programme has 12 students enrolled so far, and lectures for the postgraduate diploma course begin on Thursday.

According to reports, Dhaka Ram Kafle, a former senior journalist of Nepali language daily 'Haamro Prajashakti,' who has an outstanding command of functioning Nepali language, has been appointed as Asst Professor / Faculty and will teach on a regular basis.