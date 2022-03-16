AASAM: CM Sarma said this year's crime rate was lower than last year, in response to discussions on Governor Jagdish Mukhi's speech at the current budget meeting of the Legislative Assembly.

"State crime has decreased by 30% this year compared to last year. In January 2021, a total of 8661 cases were registered with the national police station, and the number of cases was 7706 in January this year.

The number of cases decreased to 8,941 cases in the state in February 2021 and decreased to 5,425 cases in February this year. " Said CM Sarma.

The decline in crime rates proves that police crackdowns on criminals have worked. Some lawmakers and some others are trying to show that police are only cracking down on Islamic criminals. That is not true.

There are no religious issues. Police are cracking down on Hindus, tribes and Muslims for their involvement in crime, added the Minister.

"The police aren't targeting a particular community. When the police shoot a minority drug seller and say they shoot when they try to escape, we have to trust the police. The police should also act within the limits of the law. " Says the CM.

"Recently, there was a shooting incident in Nagaon. The government learned from public reaction that the personnel involved in the shooting were wrong. In this case, we immediately took action against the police, the CM said.

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