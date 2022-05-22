The body of a man was discovered near the Indo-Bhutan border in Tamulpur district's Matanga River. Nagapur is crossed by the Matanga River. On Saturday afternoon, locals saw the body lying in the middle of the river and reported it to the Kumarikata police station.

A team of Kumarikata police reached the spot soon after receiving the information. The deceased was identified as 44-year-old Merman Magur of Lathibari village in Kumarikata.

The man had been missing since Thursday. The man was reportedly physically ill. The man is suspected to have died when the river overtook him while crossing the filled river.

Locals and family members have arrived at the spot where the body is lying. Family members identified the body.