Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Naval Commanders' Conference at 10 am on Thursday.

The Naval Commanders' conference is a platform to discuss important maritime matters at the military-strategic level.

The Conference serves as a platform for Naval Commanders to discuss important maritime matters at the military-strategic level as well as interact with senior Government functionaries through an institutionalized forum.

The Chiefs of Indian Army General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Indian Air Force (IAF) Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari will also interact with the Naval Commanders to address the convergence of the three Services vis-a-vis a common operational environment, as well as discuss avenues of augmenting Tri-Service synergy and readiness, stated the government in an official statement.

The conference will also discuss the dynamics of the geostrategic situation in the context of regional security scenarios, as well as difficulties posed by the current Russia-Ukraine war.

The Chief of Naval Staff, along with senior naval commanders, will evaluate the Indian Navy's main operational, materiel, logistics, training, and administrative actions for the last six months and discuss future plans for important activities and initiatives.