The supremo of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to visit Assam on May 29.

The Delhi chief minister will visit the state with the goal of increasing the party's base in the state by attracting 10 lakh new members.

Dr Bhaben Choudhury, Assam State Coordinator of the AAP, told local media that the party's state unit has proposed a date for party chief Arvind Kejriwal to visit Guwahati on May 29.

"We proposed the date to the Chief Minister of Delhi, but confirmation is still pending due to weather." "Kejriwal will participate in a roadshow in Guwahati, which will require good weather, and if everything goes well, he will join us in the roadshow on May 29," Choudhury said.

Meanwhile, the party has established its existence in the state by winning a ward in the recently concluded Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections.The party secured the second position in 24 wards and it also managed to secure the third position in the entire elections after Congress.

The party, however, has not confined itself to Guwahati and has expanded its footprints in other districts of the state as well, with many people joining the party on a regular basis recently.

Furthermore, the AAP is aiming to replace the Congress as the state's main opposition party and to provide a viable alternative to the BJP. The induction of several leaders into the AAP has boosted the party's morale.

Earlier, on May 2, Raijor Dal Vice President Kamal Kumar Medhi, along with five other members of the regional party, jumped ship and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Apart from Raijor Dal members, some Congress leaders had deserted the Grand Old Party and joined the AAP. Manoj Dhanowar and Dwijen Gogoi, both from the Congress, joined the AAP in the presence of the party's National Secretary Pankaj Gupta.