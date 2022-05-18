Assam has been thrown into chaos by the devastating floods. Floods have affected many districts, putting people in danger. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday appealed to all Aam Aadmi Party local workers to assist the administration in relief and rescue operations in order to save lives.

“The devastating floods have thrown life out of gear in Assam. Many districts are affected by floods, people are in a lot of trouble. I appeal to all the local workers of Aam Aadmi Party to help the administration in relief and rescue operations, save lives”, Kejriwal tweeted.

With three more deaths in Assam, the total number of people killed in state's ongoing pre-monsoon floods and landslides has risen to nine, officials said. Over four lakh people have been affected in 28 of the state's 33 districts since April 6, officials said. Twenty districts are currently flooded.