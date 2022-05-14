A fire engulfs a commercial building near the Mundka metro station, killing 26 people.

According to authorities, a large fire raced through a three-story commercial building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi on Friday evening, killing at least 14 people and injuring another 12.

According to officials, 60-70 individuals have been rescued from the building, with several remaining trapped inside.

Information about the incident was received about 4.40 p.m., according to fire department authorities, and 24 fire tenders were dispatched to the scene.

"Is this a catastrophic event?

There are 14 verified dead bodies and 12 injured people "Around 10 p.m., Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sameer Sharma said.

A fire broke out in a building near the Mundka metro station's pillar 544.