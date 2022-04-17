The Third Plenary session of the World Meetei Council opens in Delhi today. The WMC is a conglomerate of all Meetei communities residing across the globe and is an organization who are working to unite and bring progress for the Meetei community of Manipur.

Moreover, it was formed to protect and promote the interests of the Meetei people in the world particularly in India, Bangladesh and Myanmar who have been living as a community since the last many centuries pertaining to their socio-economic and all-round development. WMC is the brand name of Global Meetei Foundation, a registered organization.

the World Meetei Council (WMC) is both a platform and a movement that aims to reawaken and rejuvenate the Meetei people by conscious collective efforts for social advancement, happiness pursuit, and reclaiming the instrument of humanity in order to live a dignified life.

The vision of the council is to Connect blood ties across borders and barriers to empower the Meetei people in India and overseas to establish a vibrant social, economic, and cultural life.