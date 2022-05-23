On Monday, new details about the Batadrava violence emerged, with police officials claiming that a deliberate attempt was made to burn down the police station's documents and files.

Prior to torching the police station, a group of people were seen setting fire to files containing important documents. According to police, an infamous drugs lord named Lalu from Dhing in Assam was seen on video throwing stones at the police station.

According to reports, he is the mastermind behind the drugs ring in Dhing, Nagaon district. He was identified from video footage of the violent incidents that occurred in Batadrava on Saturday.

However, police have stated that Lalu is still on the run and that they are working to apprehend him. Meanwhile, police arrested another suspect in the incident after recognising him in surveillance footage.

Sultan Ali, a resident of Salaguri village in Dhing, has been identified. He has been detained for questioning, according to police, while investigations into the incident's other perpetrators continue.