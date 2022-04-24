The authority of NHPC Limited has taken yet another time to respond to the demand of the Contract Basis Workers' Union (CBWU) of the Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHP) to regularise the jobs of 284 contract basis workers from Assam who have worked in the project at Gerukamukh in the Dhemaji district for more than 21 years.

The NHPC Limited, on the other hand, has agreed to hold talks with the CBWU, the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of NHPC, and the project's Director in a short period of time. NHPC Limited made this promise at a two-day meeting with the CBWU at the Administrative Building of the office of the Executive Director, SLHP, Gerukamukh, mediated by the Deputy Chief Labour Commissioner (C) SK R Roy.

It should be noted that the CBWU of NHPC Limited was forced to begin a series of agitational programmes against NHPC Limited on April 5 in order to seek job security for contract workers at SLHP.

Despite numerous prayers and petitions, protests, and multiple series of meetings with the power generating corporation's leadership, NHPC Limited has yet to regularise their jobs. On the 5th and 6th of April, CBWU held a large postering campaign in numerous districts around the state in support of the demand.

The group then showed their displeasure by wearing black badges on April 7 and 8. The group, on the other side, planned to organize a boycott on April 19 and 20, a sit-in strike on April 21, a hunger strike on April 22 and 23, and total sine-die non-cooperation beginning April 25.