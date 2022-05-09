Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, stated on Monday that the central government is working to ensure the development of border areas. At a closed-door meeting with senior BSF officers, Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Assam, inspected the situation along the Bangladesh border from the Mankachar sector and discussed operational plans.

The home minister said there was lack of development in the border areas, leading to migration of people, and “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is constantly striving to bring development to these areas”. The BSF personnel posted along the border areas will be provided with the latest technology to boost security, he tweeted.

During his visit, Shah will attend a number of events in the northeastern state, including the first anniversary celebrations of the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led administration. On Sunday evening, the Union minister landed in Guwahati.

He will also lay the foundation for CENWOSTO-II (Central Workshop and Stores) for the Central Armed Paramilitary Force (CAPF) at Kelenchi in Tamulpur district and participate in the groundbreaking ceremony.

In the evening, Shah will inaugurate the Census office in Amingaon, Kamrup district, as well as the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital's Superspeciality Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre.On Tuesday, he will present the 'President's Colour' to Assam Police at a ceremony in Guwahati, and also interact with the officers and personnel of the force.

He will then address a public rally to mark the completion of one year in office of the Sarma-led dispensation. Shah is scheduled to return to New Delhi on Tuesday evening.Shah is scheduled to return to New Delhi on Tuesday evening.