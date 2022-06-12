On Saturday late evening in Dhubri International Port, two alleged thugs assaulted a Bangladeshi boat crew member, Bidhan Chandra Roy, and demanded money from him. The assault on a resident from a neighbouring county who came to India to transport raw materials exported from India to Bangladesh has sparked significant outrage in Dhubri.

The Victim Bidhan Chandra Roy, a crew member of a Boat that plys between both the countries, is a resident of Kurigram district in Bangladesh, who got severely injured in the beating and was rescued from the International Port by Dhubri police.

Later, Dhubri police arrested the two alleged goons, Surender Choudhary and Raja Ghosh and brought them to Dhubri police station.

Interestingly both the alleged goons were released overnight, which created a hue and cry situation amongst the International Crew members at Dhubri Port. Roy said that he has lodged a complaint before police against the goons for assaulting him and for demanding money from him for no reason.

Meanwhile, the victim Bidhan Chandra Roy filed a complaint in Dhubri Police Station late Saturday evening and urged the Indian government to take necessary action against the two alleged miscreants, who severely injured Roy by beating with a rod.

Sources informed that payment from a party located at Bangladesh is pending to be paid to Choudhary, which was explained by Choudhary to Roy, that has created the hue and cry in the port.

It may be mentioned that stones and coals are exported from the International port of Dhubri to neighbouring country Bangladesh which comes from Bhutan. Following which the Government of India earns a lot of revenue, if such an incident occurs in near future a big loss will be faced by the government of India in terms of revenue.