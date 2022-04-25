The Dhubri Municipal Market (New Market), which has been running since 1958 in the heart of the city, is the busiest market in the District, however, the market premises are filthy.

Traders from all across the district are being seen in New Market dealing with various sorts of fish, meat, vegetables, and fruits business.

Surprisingly, the said market has never experienced any development or maintenance work. Locals have made several complaints over the years, but neither the district administration nor the ruling government has done anything to improve the market or make it more sanitary.

Locals said it is a wonder why the market was never improved; the market has a variety of shops, but no restrooms or drainage system. As a result, if the shopkeeper needs to defecate, he or she must go outside. While Dhubri municipality is collecting taxes worth lakhs of rupees every year through tenders but there has been no development in this market

The BJP constituted a board with 11 seats each after the municipal elections a few days earlier. Dr. Debomay Sanyal, the chairman of the municipal board and former BJP Dhubri District Committee president, is a skilled doctor, social worker, and former BJP Dhubri District Committee president, and people are hoping for the overall development of the Dhubri Municipal Market (New Market) premises in the coming days.

Whether the chairman can fulfill the dream he has dreamt of on this occasion has become a topic of discussion in the conscious quarters.