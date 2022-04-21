On Tuesday night, a fatal shooting event occurred in Kherbari, Dhubri, following which the primary accused Baharul Islam, a journalist of Social Media Channel Live Assam 24*7 was apprehended by Halakura police. While attempting to flee police custody, Baharul Islam was shot in the leg.

Baharul Islam and Askar Ali, journalists with the Social Media Channel Live Assam 24*7, were arrested by Halakura police on Tuesday night after they were involved in a shooting incident.

Baharul Islam, a journalist for the social media channel Live Assam 24*7, and a few other miscreants shot and injured a ULFA (l) member for large sums of money.

For a long time, Baharul Islam had terrorized the Golakganj region by introducing him to being a police spy.

Police shot the accused Baharul Islam in the leg while trying to escape police custody and is undergoing treatment at Dhubri Civil Hospital.