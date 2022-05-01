Dr Lila Kanta Nath, the Vice Chancellor of Dibrugarh University, launched the Lakhimpur Commerce College's quarterly publication on Saturday. Dr. Muhidhar Pujari, President of the Governing Body of the college, launched the meeting, which was held in the college's seminar hall. Dr Harinee Patowary Das, editor of the newsletter and coordinator of the bulletin committee, stated the meeting's purpose.

The current issue of LCom News, the campus periodical, was launched by VC Dr Nath in a solemn event at the college in the presence of Principal Dr Lohit Hazarika, invited visitors, faculty members, office personnel, and students.

Inaugurating the newsletter, VC Dr. Nath expressed his delight at Lakhimpur Commerce College's remarkable progress in several departments over the last three months, and requested that a Post Graduate programme be started as the college celebrated its fifty-year anniversary. He also urged the teaching community to contribute to the college's overall development.

At the ceremony, Principal Dr. Lohit Hazarika launched the internet version of LCom News, the newsletter. Dr Surajeet Bhuyan, Principal of Lakhimpur Girls College, and Dr Suresh Dutta, Principal of Panigaon Om Prakash Dinodia College, were guests of honour at the ceremony.