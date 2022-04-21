Haflong 21st April, Dimasa organizations opposed the Indigenous People Forum (IPF) moves for bifurcation of Dima Hasao district into two separate districts. This was said in a joint press meet by Jadikhe Naiso Hosom (JNH a Dimasa apex body), Dima Jalai Hosom, Dimasa Student Union (DSU) and All Dimasa Student Union (ADSU).

The Home and political department, government of Assam have invited the forums along with its student's wing and women's wing on Thursday at Assam Administrative staff college, Khanapara in Guwahati for discussion with a group of ministers into the issue raised by the forums. The forums have been demanding bifurcation of Dima Hasao district into two separate districts (for Dimasas and Non- Dimasa each) with separate autonomous council since the renaming of ‘North Cachar Hills’ into Dima Hasao in 2010.

Addressing the meet, Kumud Ranjan Kemprai, JNH president said that they vehemently oppose the moves and will not let the district bifurcates in a communal line. “ Our history have been written but those who tag themselves as indigenous have no history in Dima Hasao diatrict. We are totally against the talk between the government and the so called indigenous people for bifurcation of our district.” Kemprai added.

DSU general secretary Pramith Sengyung said the few organizations who are trying to derail peace in the district might have supports from a third force. "Those organisations who called themself indigenous must read the definations in a dictionary, 85% population of the district is opposing the bifurcation. Only those 15% remaining are demanding the bifurcation." Sengyung said.

He further requests the Assam government to include the main organisations of Dima Hasao into the talks so that point of views can be stated into the matters.