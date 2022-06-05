At MIFF 2022, the Dutch documentary film "Turn Your Body to the Sun," which tells the incredible story of a Soviet POW, won the prestigious Golden Conch award for Best Documentary Film.

The Governor of Maharashtra, Shri Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, presented the top award of the Mumbai International Film Festival for Documentary, Short Fiction, and Animation Films at the valedictory ceremony held at the Nehru Centre in Mumbai this evening in the presence of Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Shri L Murugan, and other dignitaries. The award includes a Golden Conch, a Certificate, and a Rs 1 million cash prize (Rs 10 lakhs).

'Turn Your Body to the Sun,' directed by Aliona Van der Horst, tells the incredible story of a Soviet soldier of Tatar descent who was captured by the Nazis during World War II. Sana attempts to trace her father's path through his diaries, as well as various personal and public archives and registries, in order to understand what made him the man she knew as a child.

The International Competition jury remarked that the filmmaker has recreated personal World War II stories in such a way that it provokes viewers' thoughts. The jury remarked on how sensitive the innovative use of archival material is, as well as how excellent the cinematic treatment is.

18 documentary films from Australia, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Panama, South Korea and UK, besides India were in the International Competition section of MIFF 2022.