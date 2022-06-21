The Indian Election Commission ( EC ) has decided to remove 111 Registered Unrecognized Political Parties (RUPPs) off the electoral roll.

The election panel has decided to remove parties from the register on Monday as part of its "graded action" against parties who have broken its regulations.

In May of this year, the EC announced the removal of 87 RUPPs after announcing a clean-up campaign against over 2,100 such parties for allegedly failing to provide contribution reports or reporting changes to party-related information.

The ECI has also referred three RUPPs to the revenue department for the requisite legal and criminal processes, claiming they were involved in "severe financial wrongdoing."

During verification, the RUPPs against whom action was taken were discovered to exist only on paper or letters sent to their addresses were returned undelivered, according to the EC.