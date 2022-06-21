The Election Commission(ECI) of India issued an order dated May 25, 2022 to nudge the Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs) for ensuring due compliances after Commission's meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Election Commissioner Shri Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioner Shri Anup Chandra Pandey.

In the said order, Chief Electoral Officers were directed to initiate action for enforcing due compliances by RUPPs for relevant sections 29A and 29C of the RP Act 1951.

As a follow up to the 25th May, 2022 decision to delete the 87 non-existent RUPPs, in the second phase of the current exercise, the Commission on (20th June, 2022) decided to delete 111 additional RUPPs from the register.

These 111 RUPPs, whose address of communication, was statutorily required as registration requirement under section 29A(4); any change in address was required to be communicated to the ECI under section 29A(9), which they have not complied with.

CEOs have reported that these RUPPs either have been found to be non-existent on verification or the letters issued by them, in pursuance to the Commission's order dated 25.05.2022 have returned undelivered by the postal department.

Commission further decided that any party aggrieved from this, may approach the concerned Chief Electoral Officer/ Election Commission within 30 days of the issue of this order along with all evidences of existence, other legal and regulatory compliances including year wise annual audited accounts, contribution report, expenditure report, reform of office bearers including authorised signatories for financial transactions (including bank account).

The segregated list of such RUPPs shall be sent to respective CEOs and CBDT for requisite action under extant legal framework.

Further, a reference has also been sent to the Department of Revenue for necessary legal & criminal action against 3 RUPPs involved in serious financial impropriety.

A list of 66 RUPPs which have claimed income tax exemption without submitting contribution reports as mandated under section 29C of the Act has also been shared with the Revenue Department.

This exercise which commenced on May 25, 2022 will continue to be in operation and will be systematically followed up.