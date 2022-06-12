Counting of votes began at 8 a.m. on Sunday for six stations in the Bokajan Vidhan Sabha seat and the Socheng Dhenta constituency of Howraghat in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. According to the reports, Bharatiya Janata Party leading with 22 seats.

Votes will be counted for a total of seven constituencies with a total voter count of 1,69,788 at Bokajan Higher Secondary School.

There are 85,834 male voters and 83,954 female voters out of the total number of voters. Socheng Dhenta, Borjan, Sarupathar, Bokajan, Deopani, Nilip, and Duar Bagori council are the seven constituencies where counting is taking place.

It should be mentioned that the elections for the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) were held in 218 polling locations.

There were 74 critical polling sites among them. Meanwhile, 48 candidates from the seven constituencies ran in the elections.

Furthermore, beginning at 8 a.m. today, the counting of votes for nine constituencies is proceeding at Hamren government high school.

It is worth noting that the Bithung Rengthama constituency of Tuliram Ronghang, the incumbent chief executive member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, would be counted here.