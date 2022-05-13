Margherita and Digboi Excise circles conducted a joint excise search, patrolling, and raid on Thursday night under the direction of Prashanto Dutta, deputy superintendent of Excise, Margherita and Digboi Excise circle.

Excise raids were carried out in the areas of Bargolai (Dream connect Dhaba), Hamukjaan, Hillview (Bihutoli), and Margherita Town (near NRL petrol pump), all of which are under the jurisdiction of the Margherita police station.

During the Excise raid, a total of four instances were detected, with roughly 25 litres of illicit distilled liquor and approximately 300 litres of fermented wash being confiscated and destroyed.

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