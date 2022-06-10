GUWAHATI: Fatasil police have arrested a man who has been terrorising the city's streets for a long time by snatching chains and phones. The operation was led by West Guwahati district deputy superintendent of police Nandini Kakati and took place in Fatasil and Dhirenpara. Rasidul Ali was detained during the operation for allegedly dragging mobile phones and chains down the street.

Police raided a mobile store called Digital Studio at Dhirenpara based on the information of Rasidul Ali. 20 stolen mobile phones were seized in the raid. Rasidul Ali stole and sold the mobile phones at Rabindra Boro's digital studio. Ravindra Boro was also arrested for selling stolen mobiles and hiding stolen goods at the shop.

Police have registered a case and continued to interrogate them for more information. On the other hand, Deputy Superintendent of Police Nandini Kakati has urged people to get their stolen mobile phones with proper information.