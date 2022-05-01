In event organised by Indian Oil in Tinsukia, an unwelcome thing occurred. Filthy movies appeared unexpectedly on the stage's back screen during the event.

Union Minister Rameshwar Teli, Minister of State Sanjay Kisan, Deputy Commissioner of Tinsukia, and Indian Oil stakeholders, including several women, were present at the event when the incident occurred.

Union Minister Rameshwar Teli immediately ordered a high-level investigation into the incident by the Deputy Commissioner.

Senior police officials reached the venue and interrogated few persons and are investigating the case.

In Tinsukia, Indian Oil launched a unique new M15 Petrol (15 percent Methanol/Petrol blend). Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, launched the M15 pilot in the presence of Dr V K Saraswat, Member of Niti Aayog, and S M Vaidya, Chairman of Indian Oil.