ASSAM: Today is the third day of the budget session. Finance Minister Ajanta Neog will submit the budget for 2022-23. This is the first full budget of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government.

The budget will be submitted by the Finance Minister at 3 pm. The budget is likely to give more importance to health, education, beneficiary schemes.

On today's budget, MLA Diganta Kalita said, "Optimistic about the budget. The budget will take the chief minister and the BJP government to the people and the people in the coming 15 years. ’’

It may be recalled that the budget session of assam assembly began on March 14. The work of assam assembly has gone through a lot of uproar for the last two days.

The Speaker had to adjourn the House twice on Tuesday due to opposition rhetoric.

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