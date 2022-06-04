Dr Kiran Bedi, the first female IPS officer and former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, arrives at Dibrugarh University. She is currently participating in the NSS Special Camping Program at Dibrugarh University.

She is the Guest of Honour in the session "On Grooming Leadership" organised by the NSS Cell, Dibrugarh University being held at the Rangghar Auditorium.

In 2021, Dibrugarh University organised the National Service Scheme (NSS) PG Unit with a theme “Sustainable University Campus”. Total 60 volunteers of the unit participated in the special camp. The camp was designed and coordinated by Dr. Amar Upadhyaya, Programme Officer of the Unit.