In Meghalaya, heavy downpours in the previous 24 hours have resulted in an unprecedented flood on NH-06. Early this morning, there was another flash flood near Sonapur Tunnel. Efforts are on to clear the same as quickly as possible. Commuters were once again warned to avoid using this road. East Jaintia Hills Police were notified of this on Monday morning.

Meghalaya has been reeling under devastating floods. The total number of district affected are 11. The districts are East Khasi hills, West Khasi Hills South West Khasi hills, Ri-Bhoi, East Garo Hills, west Garo Hills, North Garo Hills, South Garo Hills, East Jaintia Hills, and West Jaintia Hills.

The total number of village effected are 822. Total population affected 5,86,434. Total human lives lost is 28. Number of missing 8. Total number of injured people 20. The heavy flood also damaged houses of 3,455 partially. Total inmates in the relief camps are 4142. Total crop area affected (in hectares) are 12+15 ha+0.87 ha.