Mamun Imdadul Haque Chowdhury, the leader of the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and a former MLA, resigned on Monday and joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Guwahati.

Chowdhury was elected to the Assam Legislative Assembly in 2016 on the AIUDF ticket from the Naoboicha constituency in Assam.

In the presence of local party leaders in Guwahati, he officially joined the AAP today. In New Delhi earlier this month, Raijor Dal Vice President Kamal Kumar Medhi and five other members of the party joined AAP.

Some Congress leaders, in addition to Raijor Dal members, have joined AAP. In the presence of AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta, Congress's Manoj Dhanowar and Dwijen Gogoi joined the party.

Jitul Deka, Anurupa Dekaroja, Binoy Deka, Dipankar Kalita, and Dibyajyoti Deka are Raijor Dal members who have joined AAP.

AAP is now working to strengthen its party base in Assam. In the recent Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections, the party gained confidence by winning one ward.