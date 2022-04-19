The former APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) President, along with other Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders, spoke during a press conference on Tuesday, April 19.

Bora spoke candidly about his problems with the Congress party and the reasons for his resignation at a press conference. Furthermore, the new TMC member discussed his future plans for Assam with Mamata Banerjee's TMC party.

Bora added that he notified Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi about his decision to leave the party, and that Rahul Gandhi wished him well on his new adventure. He also corroborated rumours of constant and widespread infighting among Congress leaders.

Bora claims that the party is too preoccupied with bickering between themselves to battle the BJP. He went on to clarify that he had no personal concerns with Congress, but that if he stayed there on an ideological level, he would be useless to the party.