Four more rebel Shiv Sena MLAs namely Manjula Gavit (independent MLA), Gulab Rao Patil, and Yogesh Kadam Chandrakanta Patil landed in a chartered flight at around 8:10 PM and they have reached Radisson Blu hotel.

In the morning, 35 MLAs have reached Guwahati and now four more MLAs also reached to vote for Eknath Shinde as he claims that he has the support of 40 MLAs.

With 13 independent candidates who have already shown their support to BJP and if Eknath Shinde gets 40 MLA support to BJP, BJP with a total number of 106 MLA’s with the support of Shinde & NCP & independent candidates BJP will be able to form the government led by Devendra Fadnavis.

As far as the current political situation is concerned, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday stated that they are Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sainiks and will continue to be Shiv Sainiks. As of now, they are not holding any talks with Shiv Sena or the chief minister and have not decided on the future course of action.