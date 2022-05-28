GUWAHATI: On Saturday, police in Guwahati apprehended a total of four youngsters for sitting in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) examinations in the place of other applicants.

They had appeared in the departmental recruitment examination held at the CRPF campus at 9th Mile, according to the police.

Officials stated the four youngsters took the Citi GD physical examination on behalf of others using the CRPF's PST/PET system.

Meanwhile, Amosh Lana, the assistant commander of the CRPF 9th Mile camp, filed a complaint with the Jorabat police station, prompting an investigation into the situation.