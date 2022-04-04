Petrol and diesel prices hiked by another 42 paise per litre and 4 paise per litre on Monday.

With this, the total increase in rates in the last two weeks has risen to Rs 8.40 per litre. This is the 12th revision in fuel prices in the last 14 days.

Meanwhile, petrol price in Guwahati has risen to Rs 103.88 per litre, with 0.89 paise increase.

Petrol price in Delhi is now Rs 103.81 per litre while diesel rates have reached Rs 95.07.

In Mumbai, petrol costs Rs 118.83 per litre and diesel Rs 103.07 per litre.

The increase in prices has also created a political uproar as the Opposition has been staging protests and demanding a decrease in fuel prices.