Fuel prices were hiked again on Tuesday for the thirteen revision in prices in fifteen days. Fuel prices have increased by a total of Rs 9.20 per litre.

A litre of petrol in the national capital will now cost Rs. 104.61 up from 103.81 previously, while diesel will cost 95.87 per litre, up from 95.07 previously.

Petrol will be sold for 119.67 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel will be sold for 103.92 per litre. Mumbai has the highest fuel prices among metro cities. Because of the value-added tax, prices differ between states (VAT).

Meanwhile, Petrol prices increased by 89 paise per litre in Guwahati, while diesel prices increased by 85 paise. With this, the city's petrol price reached at Rs 104.77 per litre, whereas diesel rates reached Rs 90.56 per litre.

On Monday, the price of CNG was also raised by Rs 2.5 per kilogramme. According to ANI, the new price of CNG in the national capital is Rs 64.11 per kilogramme.

The opposition has staged protests and demanded a reduction in petrol costs as a result of the increase in fuel prices.

The Rajya Sabha had to be adjourned for the day on Monday due to repeated disruptions over growing costs of petroleum products and critical commodities, with the opposition protesting the problem after their demand for a discussion on the matter was refused.

Despite the rise in crude oil prices, fuel prices have remained stable for over four months. On March 22, the rate revision came to an end. After 13 rate revisions, the price of petrol and diesel has increased by 9.20 per litre, respectively.