The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now in the lead in the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) elections, having won 58 seats so far.

As per reports, BJP’s Manjita Daimary from ward no. 23, Basanti Kalita Duarah from ward no. 41, Manjula Devi from ward no 11, Ratna Singh from 31 ward, Mukul Kalita from ward no. 2, Gokul Goswami from ward no 52 , Anjana Bora from ward no. 43, Dipankar Baishya from ward no. 12, Sandip Dev from ward no. 21, Dimpal Rabha from ward no. 51, Nilonjyoti Bhuyan from ward no. 32, Jonmoni bora from ward no. 34, Lipika Patowary Kalita from ward no. 53, Kallol Chakraborty from ward no. 3 emerged victoriously.

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) received its first electoral victory since its formation. Biju Medhi from ward no. 24, Dipankar Baishya from ward no. 12, Mira Das Sahariya from ward no. 33, Purabi Talukdar from ward no. 13 wins the seats.

On the other hand, Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate from ward no 1, Hukum Chand Ali, managed to win the seats by a large margin.

Meanwhile, Congress remains with zero seats and Aam Admi Party (AAP) candidate Masuma Begum from ward no. 42 won.

At least 197 candidates from 57 wards are in the fray in the election which was being held after a gap of nine years.

Out of the 197, 50 are Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates, 54 are Congress candidates, 7 of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), 38 of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), 25 of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), 4 of CPI (M) and 19 are from other parties including independent candidates.