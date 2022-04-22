To promote improved privacy and security on Android, Google is enacting new restrictions that prevent apps from offering users call recording tools. In order to keep its developer regulations up to date, Google has made some adjustments to its Play Store Policy, which will take effect on May 11th. One of those modifications is aimed at permanently removing call recording apps from Android. On the Play Store, app developers would not be allowed to use the Accessibility API for call recording.

A Reddit user pointed out that Google's new Play Store standards will make it illegal for any app to record calls remotely. Google isn't the first company to try to prevent call recording. For a long time, Google has been urging Android users to turn off call recording. Google has already disabled real-time call recording on Android 6, and with Android 10, it has fully removed the feature from its handsets.

However, some apps exploited a flaw in Android to gain access to the Accessibility Service and continue to support call recording on devices running Android 10 and higher. Another reason could be because phone recording rules differ from one country to the next. However, as Google adopts the new adjustments next month, this will no longer be viable.

Google stated, “The Accessibility API is not designed and cannot be requested for remote call audio recording.” Google also clarified the policy in a developer webinar streamed live just a few hours ago.

“If the app is the default dialer on the phone and also pre-loaded, accessibility capability is is not required to get access to the incoming audio stream, and hence, will not be in violation,” the presenter explained in the developer webinar discussing the Google Play policy updates.