Minister Pijush Hazarika responded to the Batadrava Police Station incident on Sunday, saying that the government would take stern measures. He promised that every criminal will be punished. The government has taken aggressive action against the drug mafia, rapists, and thieves from the last six years.

“Assam used to be dominated by thieves and robbers. People in Batadrava had been upset for over a year, which is why the situation became serious yesterday. That, however, will not be tolerated and will not be repeated. In this context, the government will take strong action”, Hazarika stated while talking to the media.

An enraged mob from Batadrava set fire to the police station on Saturday after a local fish seller died in custody.

The deceased, Safiqul Islam (39) was brought to Batadrava Police Station on May 20 at 9:30 p.m. after a complaint of him being inebriated, according to the police.

The Batadrava Police Station’s Officer-in-Charge has been suspended for failing to prevent a mob from vandalising the station on Saturday.

According to police sources, the Officer-in-Charge, Kumud Gogoi, and other police station employees will face suspension and strict action for fleeing the scene when a mob burned the police station on fire.

All of the police station’s officials will be replaced soon. An investigation into the incident is underway, and anyone involved in vandalism or a riot-like situation would face severe consequences.