Debasish Saha, who had been missing since mid-March, was caught by police on Thursday in Sonapur, Kamrup (M) district. Saha has been charged with criminal breach of trust and cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property under sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Codes.

Saha is a citizen of Haflong in Dima Hasao, ran a GST consultancy firm in Haflong town called 'S D Associates.' He works with over a hundred clients.

After several of his clients, including contractors and businesses, noticed discrepancies or mismatches in their GST accounts despite paying all applicable payments to Saha, a police complaint was filed against him.

He was detained by police in early March when Saha's clients forced the police to intervene, but he was eventually released after assuring his clients that all of the inconsistencies had been resolved. He and his families eloped from town a few days later, prompting the clients to file a police complaint at Haflong police station on March 5th.

Saha was nabbed at Sonapur toll plaza after his phone location was detected with the help of Guwahati counterpsrts, according to Dima Hasao Addl. SP Indranil Barua. "In total, Saha defrauded clients of almost Rs. 16 crores." According to Addl. SP Barua. On Friday, Saha will be brought before a judicial court in the Dima Hasao district.