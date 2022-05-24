GUWAHATI: In a shocking turn of events, Guwahati-based entrepreneur and actor George Bordoloi committed suicide on May 24 and accused Don Bosco University Vice-Chancellor Stephen Mavely of abetting his suicide in a note he left behind.

The Sonapur police have detained Stephen Mavely for questioning.

It should be noted that Stephen Mavely, had previously accused Bordoloi and his son of destroying Don Bosco University property and had even filed a FIR against them.

Bordoloi allegedly committed suicide after he could no longer bear the false accusation levelled against him, according to his suicide note.

More information is awaited.