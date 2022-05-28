LOKHRA: Guwahati police apprehended two cannabis smugglers and seized massive quantities of illicit substances from their possession late on Friday night.

Guwahati police under the leadership of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nandini Kalita, conducted an operation at the Lokhra area late last night during which a vehicle was intercepted and searched.

During the search, police recovered large quantities of cannabis concealed inside the vehicle.

The two smugglers were immediately taken into custody. As much as 40 kilograms of cannabis was seized from their possession, they added.

Guwahati police nabbed two cannabis traffickers late Friday night and recovered significant quantities of illicit narcotics from their possession in a big drug sweep.

Late Friday night, Guwahati police launched an operation in the Lokhra area, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nandini Kalita, during which a car was intercepted and searched.

During the search, cops discovered substantial amounts of marijuana hidden inside the vehicle.

The two smugglers were apprehended right away. They stated that up to 40 kg of cannabis had been taken from their possession.

Biswajit Kalita and Trilokya Das have been identified as the two smugglers, according to officials. They live in Tetelia village, which is part of the Hajo sub-division of Assam's Kamrup district.

They were allegedly smuggling cannabis from Tetelia to Guwahati, according to officials. They've also been accused of selling narcotics in the city and various other parts of lower Assam.

In the meantime, authorities seized not only the cannabis, but also the vehicle in which they were travelling. AS 01 FA 2546 was the registration number of the automobile, a 'Maruti Swift.'

In addition, authorities recovered and are inspecting many documents from the two.

Furthermore, the cannabis recovered during the investigation is estimated to be worth several lakhs on overseas markets, according to authorities.