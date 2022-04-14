Himanta Biswa Sarma , the Chief Minister of Assam gifted the state weavers during Bihu season. The chief minister's office purchased 12,000 hand-woven towels from weavers in different districts. The chief minister's special move at the time of capturing the assam market by fake games in the outer state has somewhat helped the indigenous weavers of the state.

The market is being occupied by fake gamosa from outer states. The chief minister's office on Wednesday purchased 12000 hand- made gamosa from different district weavers. This initiative from the chief minister of Assam has helped the indigenous weavers of the state.

Huge consignments of gamochas and mekhela chadors produced on powerlooms come to the Guwahati market. The drive against illegally made gamochas and mekhela chador by the authorities is going on across the country.