Pijush Hazarika, the minister for water resources and public relations, reacted on Saturday to allegations of corruption involving the family of Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the COVID era. The opposition's demand for an investigation is "completely baseless," according to the minister, and the accusation is "completely false."

“From the Chief Minister's residence, no PPE kit or Covid-related items have been provided. That was a critical time, and even the Delhi government and the state of Karnataka banned the transportation of personal protective equipment (PPE) during the first lockdown. At the time, India lacked its own personal protective equipment (PPE). Government approval was also required for Corporate Social Responsibility. The family received no money from the PPE kit, and this accusation is absolutely untrue”, the minister stated.

The minister also chastised the media for spreading false information without verifying it. He also accuses the media of lacking in verification discipline. The opposition parties have demanded that the CBI investigate the allegations of corruption levelled against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s family and businesses linked to his family.