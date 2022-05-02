As a severe heat wave continues, the Centre has requested states and union territories to assess their healthcare preparedness and has produced a list of dos and don’ts for avoiding heat-related ailments.

Rajesh Bhushan, the Union Health Secretary, has also called for a continuous power supply for cooling appliances in a letter. In the middle of a nationwide power outage, it has been advised that solar cells be used ‘wherever practicable.’

According to the letter, the weather department has predicted above-average temperatures for central, western, and northern India, where the mercury has already reached 46° Celsius in numerous locations, a 6° Celsius deviation from normal.

The Centre has produced a list of suggestions to prevent and manage heat-related illnesses, while urging healthcare facilities to have important medicines and consumables such as IV fluid, ORS, ice packs, and cool drinking water on hand.

While the instructions advise people to stay indoors during the hottest portions of the day, they also recommend that people cover their heads with umbrellas or caps when they go outside.

‘Reschedule or plan outside activities for the cooler periods of the day,’ the guidelines advise, adding that individuals should stay hydrated and consume water even if they aren’t thirsty.

However, the rules suggest against drinking alcohol, hot beverages, or carbonated beverages

If someone has any heat-related symptoms, such as a high body temperature, unconsciousness or confusion, or a lack of sweat, they should call the 108/ 102 helplines.

A medical emergency has been defined as a core body temperature above 40° C or 104° F, muscle weakness and cramps, nausea and vomiting, as well as a rapid heart rate and shallow breathing.

Refusal to eat, irritability, decreased urine production, lethargy, or a lack of tears in children are all warning signals, according to the guidelines.

Employers are also required to supply cool drinking water at work and guarantee that employees use it every 20 minutes, according to the standards.

Employers have also been requested to provide covered work locations and schedule outside labour during the cooler portions of the day, in addition to providing for additional breaks.